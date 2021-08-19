UK GfK consumer confidence -8 vs -7 expected

Prior was -7 (highest since the pandemic)



Economic situation for the next 12 months -6 vs -5 prior

Big purchases climate -3 vs +2 prior

GfK remained upbeat saying "expectations for our personal financial situation for the coming 12 months are holding up and this positive bodes well for the economy going forward this year and next."





They noted that the fall in the big purchases index was balanced by a sharp rise in savings.

