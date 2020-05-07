UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April, final: -33
At -33 its barely off its lowest levels on record
- "Consumer confidence in Britain's lockdown economy is still severely depressed," GfK's client strategy director Joe Staton said. "However, we are recording small improvements in our personal finances and the wider economic picture for the next 12 months, key indicators when gauging optimism for our path to recovery."
- GfK detected a small three-point pick-up in its Major Purchase Index, possibly indicating pent-up demand, but a nine-point spike in the Savings Index suggested consumers were being cautious.
via Reuters