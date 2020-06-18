UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for June, preliminary: -30 (prior -36)

At -30 it'd be its highest since March of this year, prior to the UK lockdown being put in place.

The final for late May was -36

Early in 2020 the reading was -9 (in anuary)





GfK is not particularly optimistic ahead:

"With the labour market set for more job losses, we have to question whether we are seeing early signs of economic recovery or that infamous 'dead cat bounce'. Most bets will be on the dead cat," GfK director Joe Staton











