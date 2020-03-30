UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for March: -9 (expected -15)

Data from a survey from market research firm GfK on UK Consumer Confidence for March

-9

expected -15

prior -7

GfK comment:

"While we have a long way to drop before we match the devastating numbers seen in July 2008 when the Overall Index Score crashed to -39 points, lockdown Britain can only expect further deterioration"

Business confidence was also reported at the same time, I'll get that onto a separate post.





GBP tends not to respond to this data point, but its dropping away a little as I post (other currencies losing against the USD at the same time though)



