UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for March: -9 (expected -15)

Data from a survey from market research firm GfK on UK Consumer Confidence for March

-9 
  • expected -15
  • prior -7
GfK comment:
  • "While we have a long way to drop before we match the devastating numbers seen in July 2008 when the Overall Index Score crashed to -39 points, lockdown Britain can only expect further deterioration" 
Business confidence was also reported at the same time, I'll get that onto a separate post. 

GBP tends not to respond to this data point, but its dropping away a little as I post (other currencies losing against the USD at the same time though)  

