UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for March: -9 (expected -15)
Data from a survey from market research firm GfK on UK Consumer Confidence for March
-9
- expected -15
- prior -7
GfK comment:
- "While we have a long way to drop before we match the devastating numbers seen in July 2008 when the Overall Index Score crashed to -39 points, lockdown Britain can only expect further deterioration"
Business confidence was also reported at the same time, I'll get that onto a separate post.
GBP tends not to respond to this data point, but its dropping away a little as I post (other currencies losing against the USD at the same time though)