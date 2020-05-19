UK government announces plan for £30 billion tariff cuts after Brexit

The UK publishes its post-Brexit tariffs plan

UK
  • Global tariffs to replace EU common external tariffs starting from 1 January 2021
  • Tariffs to be maintained for agricultural products like beef, lamb, poultry
  • 10% tariff on cars will also be maintained
  • Almost all pharmaceuticals, medical devices will be tariff free
I think the more important thing to note is that the UK highlights that 60% of its trade will come in tariff-free under the 'global tariff' regime as compared to 47% currently.

In any case, trade talks with the EU are still going nowhere and therein still lies a key risk factor to consider when trading the pound in the coming weeks.

