UK government announces ban to Huawei from the country's 5G networks
Confirmation by UK culture minister, Oliver Dowden
Dowden is alluding to the fact that US sanctions have made it hard to come to a decision to continue dealing with Huawei, but this just adds to the divide between the UK and China as well amid the recent Hong Kong row.
- Telco companies to be barred from buying Huawei equipment from 2021
- UK pledges to remove Huawei equipment by 2027
- Huawei ban will delay, add costs to 5G rollout
- The requirement will be set out in law
But in any case, this will also just heighten tensions between China and the US, UK further.