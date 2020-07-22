UK government has abandoned hopes of a US-UK trade deal ahead American presidential election

Financial Times with the report, citing unnamed 'senior government officials" 

  • British government has abandoned hopes of reaching a US-UK trade deal ahead of this autumn's American presidential election
  • British officials blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for slow progress
  • senior government figures have concluded no comprehensive deal is possible before the November poll 
  • A third round of talks will begin via online video conference on Monday but neither side expects a conclusive breakthrough
Link to the FT is here, (may be gated)  

