UK government has abandoned hopes of a US-UK trade deal ahead American presidential election
Financial Times with the report, citing unnamed 'senior government officials"
- British government has abandoned hopes of reaching a US-UK trade deal ahead of this autumn's American presidential election
- British officials blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for slow progress
- senior government figures have concluded no comprehensive deal is possible before the November poll
- A third round of talks will begin via online video conference on Monday but neither side expects a conclusive breakthrough
Link to the FT is here, (may be gated)