UK government is reportedly wavering about issuing a statement tonight

There seems to be a little cold feet, or so it seems.









The GBPUSD is trading above and below the 1.3500 level. Technically, the pair earlier today raced above the 100 hour MA (blue line currently at 1.34356) on its way to testing and surpassing the swing area at 1.3552 to 1.3557 (the high spiked to 1.3569). The price has moved lower 3 of the last 4 hourly bars. The low price reached 1.3464 before rebounding in the current hourly bar back toward 1.3500 level. The high price on Monday reached 1.3497. Other support comes in at 1.3477 area.