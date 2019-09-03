UK government loses majority as Conservative MP defects
Johnson loses an MP
MP Phillip Lee has defected after determining that Johnson is pursuing a 'damaging Brexit'.
"I am joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrat's. I believe the LDs are best placed to build the unifying & inspiring political force needed to heal our divisions, unleash our talents, equip us to take the opportunities and overcome the challenges we face as a society," Lee said.
The pound is now into positive territory after touching a three-year low earlier today.
This was quite a dramatic moment and he did it just as Johnson was about to take the floor.
Johnson meanwhile said:
- We returned from G7 talks with 'real momentum'
- Government determined to leave Oct 31 'come what may'
- There are solutions which avoid no infrastructure on the Irish border
- Will meet Irish PM on Monday
- If parliament blocks no-deal Brexit, all progress will have been for nothing
- I am confident of getting a deal
Here is Lee's letter: