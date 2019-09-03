UK government loses majority as Conservative MP defects

Johnson loses an MP



MP Phillip Lee has defected after determining that Johnson is pursuing a 'damaging Brexit'.





"I am joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrat's. I believe the LDs are best placed to build the unifying & inspiring political force needed to heal our divisions, unleash our talents, equip us to take the opportunities and overcome the challenges we face as a society," Lee said.







The pound is now into positive territory after touching a three-year low earlier today.





This was quite a dramatic moment and he did it just as Johnson was about to take the floor.







Johnson meanwhile said: