UK government said to be downbeat on chances of a Brexit deal

Bloomberg with the headlines, citing a UK official on the matter

Says that DUP is holding up progress and that chances of a Brexit deal are low

The pound falls further on the day as optimism is beginning to fade. Cable dips quickly to below a low of 1.2693 just under the 1.2700 handle and is sticking around there for now.





This is a similar story to what was reported here but the more we hear of this, it should continue to weigh on the pound further as hopes of a Brexit deal is seen slipping away.



