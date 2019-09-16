UK government said to believe that Brexit delay bill is technically flawed
This adds to earlier reports that the government is looking to challenge the Brexit delay bill in the courtsA tweet by BBC assistant political editor, Norman Smith:
"Understand Govt believe MPs "No Deal" bill is technically flawed ie can be legally challenged AND does not bind PM in way MPs believe."
I'm no legal expert but I doubt there's a major loophole in the law that would allow them to do skirt around not extending Article 50 if they can't get a deal by 19 October. Either way, just something to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.