UK government scientists said to have 'deep doubt' that Tier 3 restrictions will work

Times Radio reports on the matter

A tweet from Times Radio's chief political commentator, Tom Newton Dunn:





There is deep doubt among Govt scientists that Tier 3s will work because cases now so high in them. Plans are being actively worked up by Chris Whitty for local 3 week circuit breaker lockdowns in Tier 2 as well as Tier 3 areas across England next month, @TimesRadio has learned.











For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is expected to announce more local restrictions later today for the likes of Sheffield and Yorkshire.

So far, the government is trying to avoid any form of circuit breakers but amid the strong resurgence in virus cases across the UK, it may be inevitable at some point.