UK government sets up new Brexit Business Task Force

(ps not breaking news, but ICYMI) Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says the new forum is intended to help provide clarity on new rules after exit on January 1.

"We recognise that this is a challenging time for everyone, and we are determined to support businesses to be ready"

"The new Brexit Business Task Force will be an important forum for frequent dialogue and problem solving."

Reuters provide some background:

Outside the EU's single market where trade flows freely, Britain's exporters will have to complete a raft of paperwork including customs and safety declarations and deal with multiple IT systems to gain entry to Europe.

Companies will have to complete paperwork and submit goods for random checks to cross borders, increasing both the cost and time it takes to do business.

Gove's task force meets today for the first time

involving businesses and senior ministers

will meet each week into next year

Meanwhile trade negotiations with the EU continue as the clock ticks down.

Fishing quotas

state aid

how to settle future disputes

