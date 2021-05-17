UK government "split" over trade deal terms with Australia - Brexit deal in doubt
UK media with the report that there is a "fierce" internal struggle over approving the trade agreement with Australia.
London news report, citing 2 people familiar with the negotiations:
- UK government split between the Department of Agriculture and the Department for International Trade over the terms of the agreement.
- ministers disagree on whether to allow tariff-free access to Australian farmers
- Liz Truss, Minister of International Trade, saw the issue as a "crunch point."
- faces opposition from environmental secretary George Eustice and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.
---The background to this is the existing agreement with Australia expired with the UK leaving the EU and no agreement was in place as a replacement. And, obviously, is still not.