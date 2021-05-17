UK government "split" over trade deal terms with Australia - Brexit deal in doubt

UK government split between the Department of Agriculture and the Department for International Trade over the terms of the agreement.

ministers disagree on whether to allow tariff-free access to Australian farmers

Liz Truss, Minister of International Trade, saw the issue as a "crunch point."

faces opposition from environmental secretary George Eustice and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.



---

The background to this is the existing agreement with Australia expired with the UK leaving the EU and no agreement was in place as a replacement. And, obviously, is still not.