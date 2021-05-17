UK government "split" over trade deal terms with Australia - Brexit deal in doubt

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK media with the report that there is a "fierce" internal struggle over approving the trade agreement with Australia. 

London news report, citing 2 people familiar with the negotiations:
  • UK government split between the Department of Agriculture and the Department for International Trade over the terms of the agreement.
  • ministers disagree on whether to allow tariff-free access to Australian farmers
  • Liz Truss, Minister of International Trade, saw the issue as a "crunch point." 
  • faces opposition from environmental secretary George Eustice and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.
---
The background to this is the existing agreement with Australia expired with the UK leaving the EU and no agreement was in place as a replacement. And, obviously, is still not. 

UK media with the report that there is a "fierce" internal struggle over approving the trade agreement with Australia. 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose