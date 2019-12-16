UK PM spokesman: We plan to bring back Brexit bill to parliament on Friday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack

Brexit
  • We plan to start process for withdrawal agreement bill before Christmas
  • Bill to be brought back to parliament on 20 December
  • We are aiming for Canada-style free trade agreement with no political alignment
  • No-deal planning has continued on a contingency basis
ForexLive
The Brexit headlines are back but expect things to run a little smoother this time around with Johnson commanding an overwhelming majority in parliament. That should see his withdrawal agreement bill pass easily by 31 January 2020.

Cable is settling back higher on the day now at 1.3364 after having slipped to 1.3323 before dip-buyers stepped in.

