UK PM spokesman: We plan to bring back Brexit bill to parliament on Friday

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





We plan to start process for withdrawal agreement bill before Christmas

Bill to be brought back to parliament on 20 December

We are aiming for Canada-style free trade agreement with no political alignment

No-deal planning has continued on a contingency basis

The Brexit headlines are back but expect things to run a little smoother this time around with Johnson commanding an overwhelming majority in parliament. That should see his withdrawal agreement bill pass easily by 31 January 2020.





Cable is settling back higher on the day now at 1.3364 after having slipped to 1.3323 before dip-buyers stepped in.



