UK government expected to approve more stringent rigorous measures to counter coronavirus outbreak

As soon as Thursday (UK time) - PM Johnson to chair an emergency meeting on COVID-19 

  • So far the UK has been in what they describe as a 'delay' phase of the response
  • Johnson expected to move up to to 'contain' phase.

Earlier today we got a fiscal policy response from the UK, some very proactive measures included. 
Also from the central bank:
