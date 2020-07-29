UK Government to announce people with coronavirus symptoms to isolate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK government is expected to make the COVID-19 announcement Thursday  

  • people with coronavirus symptoms will now have to self-isolate for 10 days, up from 7
boris johnson COVID-19


