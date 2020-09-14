Brexit - UK government wins vote on Internal Market Bill - bill has MOAR voting in coming days

UK PM Boris Johnson gets another win with his bill that will, in effect, break the treaty he signed with the EU gets support in the COmmons.

Unfortunately its not all over, there are further committee hearing, votes and politicking to come over coming days before it is finally approved (or not, as the case may be, but so far BoJo is looking good for the win).





After some little gyrations GBP is circa 1.2846





To put this in perspective, the majority of MPs who voted for the Withdrawal Agreement - about a year ago was it? - have now voted to breach it.





If you were in any doubt about the integrity of these people this has, hopefully, dispelled it. They have none. And I am not picking on UK Conservative MPs - similar has played out in the US Congress. And elsewhere. Its little wonder lack of trust in once-respected institutions is rampant around the globe.









---