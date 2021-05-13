UK government's 'COVID-19 passports' plan is being ‘scaled back’

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

UK media (The Telegraph) with the report, the reasoning being new case count and hospitalisations having dropped. and doubts if the scheme would show benefits. 

  • Plans for Covid passports significantly scaled back
  • Covid status checks are unlikely to be required for cinemas, small theatres or restaurants, according to latest government thinking, with pubs already ruled out.
  • doubts emerging whether there is a clear health benefit to adopting the scheme 
Tele is gated, but here is the link if you can access it. 

