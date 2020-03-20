UK govt grants will cover 80% of salary for workers as programs rolled out

This is going to be costly.

Businesses will receive government grants worth up to 80% of wages to keep workers in jobs. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will pay up to £2,500 per worker each month, helping those who are self-isolating or caring for loved ones.





VAT payments for the next quarter will be deferred, so no business will pay any VAT for the next three months - a direct injection of £30bn of cash to employers







The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, launched at Budget, will now be interest free for 12 months.

