UK H1 2020 car production fell to its lowest since 1954
The industry was already reeling from Brexit but the coronavirus outbreak has dealt it another heavy blow.
Financial Times with the report link - may be gated
- UK car manufacturing in the first half of this year fell to the lowest level since rationing ended, with output falling 42 per cent to 381,000 vehicles, the worst six months since 1954
- The drop, caused by an industry-wide shutdown during March and April and weak customer demand since then, puts Britain on track to make 880,000 vehicles this year, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders released on Thursday show.