UK has abandoned its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU on January 1

Brexit news via the Financial Times

Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, has accepted that businesses cannot be expected to cope with Covid-19 and simultaneously face the prospect of disruption at the border at the end of the post-Brexit transition period.

Instead of full checks, the government will now introduce a temporary light-touch regime at UK ports like Dover for incoming EU goods, under both a deal and "no-deal" scenario.





A white flag from the UK, for now, but a positive sign for embattled business on both sides of the channel.





If its indicative of the UK government beginning to pay attention to the damage their hard line policies on Brexit might cause business and the economy, and thus they are prepared to bend, a + for GBP.



