UK Health Min.: New variants of Covid virus has been found. May accelerate spread

UK health minister Hancock speaking:

seeing a sharp rise in London, South Wales and East England coronavirus cases



over the last few days has identified new variant of virus



This new variant growing faster than existing variant

identified over 1000 cases of new variant



similar variance identified in other countries in recent months



However, says nothing to suggest new variant more likely to cause serious disease

nothing to suggest new variant won't respond to vaccine



virus rising exponentially in London



virus rising in all age groups



London hospitals already under pressure



we must act now

London to go into top tier coronavirus restrictions



Some sobering news on the coronavirus has vaccines distribution begins in the US (UK has already begun vaccinating). The good news is that nothing to suggest the new variable respond to vaccine. The bad news is vaccine distribution will take months.