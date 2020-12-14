UK Health Min.: New variants of Covid virus has been found. May accelerate spread
UK health minister Hancock speaking:
Some sobering news on the coronavirus has vaccines distribution begins in the US (UK has already begun vaccinating). The good news is that nothing to suggest the new variable respond to vaccine. The bad news is vaccine distribution will take months.
- seeing a sharp rise in London, South Wales and East England coronavirus cases
- over the last few days has identified new variant of virus
- This new variant growing faster than existing variant
- identified over 1000 cases of new variant
- similar variance identified in other countries in recent months
- However, says nothing to suggest new variant more likely to cause serious disease
- nothing to suggest new variant won't respond to vaccine
- virus rising exponentially in London
- virus rising in all age groups
- London hospitals already under pressure
- we must act now
- London to go into top tier coronavirus restrictions