UK health minister concerned about a new rising phase of COVID-19 infections
A report by the Financial Times on Matt Hancock, the UK's health secretary.
- he is said by colleagues to be "concerned" that the spread of coronavirus recorded in some other European countries could herald a return to a more serious phase of the pandemic in Britain.
- Hancock fears that European countries may now be witnessing a "lag effect" where young people, who are more commonly asymptomatic and less likely to require hospital treatment, are passing the illness to older family members.
Link to the FT (may be gated) for more.
Lst week Hancock warned further local lockdowns may become necessary. or even nationwide ...