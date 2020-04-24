UK health minister says that still too soon to change lockdown measures

Comments by UK health minister, Matt Hancock

Says shops that are reopening were never required to close in the first place

Says that prime minister Johnson is in good shape

This whole crisis is essentially a test of how well can governments manage public expectations. When the virus trajectory starts to turn for the better, people get anxious and want these measures to be lifted as soon as possible.





However, the onus is on governments to educate citizens on the seriousness of the situation and the need for better health protocols when they do lift restrictions.



