UK Health Secretary: 1.95 million people vaccinated with 1st dose in England
UK Health Sec. Hancock is on the wires saying:
- 1.9559M people vaccinated with the 1st dose in England, 163,377 in Scotland. 86,039 Wales. 78,005 in Ireland
- 2.286 million people have received a Covid vaccine 1st dose
- 374,613 people have received 2nd dose of Covid vaccine
- new variant is putting NHS under very significant pressure
- 32,294 people are in hospital
- 926 average deaths each day over the past week
- we are at worst point in the pandemic
- NHS needs everyone to follow the rules
- We don't rule out further action if needed