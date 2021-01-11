UK Health Secretary: 1.95 million people vaccinated with 1st dose in England

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

UK Health Sec. Hancock

UK Health Sec. Hancock is on the wires saying:
  • 1.9559M people vaccinated with the 1st dose in England, 163,377 in Scotland. 86,039 Wales.  78,005 in Ireland
  • 2.286 million people have received a Covid vaccine 1st dose
  • 374,613 people have received 2nd dose of Covid vaccine
  • new variant is putting NHS under very significant pressure
  • 32,294 people are in hospital
  • 926 average deaths each day over the past week
  • we are at worst point in the pandemic
  • NHS needs everyone to follow the rules
  • We don't rule out further action if needed

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose