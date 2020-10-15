UK health secretary confirms London to move into Tier 2 of lockdown system

UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, confirms on the matter

But no decision has been made on whether to move Greater Manchester into Tier 3, as more meetings are still taking place between ministers and local leaders at the moment.





Other areas being moved to Tier 2 are Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield, and Erewash.





The switch to Tier 2 means that citizens will be banned from meeting other people from other households in an indoor setting, whether that is at home or in a pub/restaurant.



