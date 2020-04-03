UK health secretary hints that Easter Sunday could be peak for virus outbreak in the UK

UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, speaks to Sky News





If there's one thing that we all can learn from in all of this, is that the virus itself determines the course of action and the next step of measures that needs to be undertaken.







ForexLive

These forecasts and projections may or may not be accurate, but it is just better to follow the virus trajectory and adapt accordingly rather than try to score "I am a virus expert" points.

When asked about if Easter Sunday could be the peak for the virus outbreak in the UK, Hancock said that "I am not going to steer you away from that". The projection also fits with what sources within the Department of Health has been suggesting recently.