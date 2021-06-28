UK health secretary Javid: We see no reason to go beyond July 19
UK health secretary: Covid curbs two and on July 19
UK health secretary Javid to House of Commons says:
Covid cases have been rising as a result of the contagious Delta virus (see chart below).
- We see no reason to go beyond July 19
- We know we cannot eliminate coronavirus, we have to learn to live with it
- We should not wait a moment longer then we need to to left restrictions
However, hospitalizations and death rates remain relatively low.
Earlier today PM Johnson said there will be an early release from England's social distancing rules on July 5, but felt that taking a few more weeks to analyze the infection patterns and administer more vaccines made sense before lifting all the curbs.
If all goes to plan, theaters, concerts, and sports venue audience limits will be dropped. It is expected that the UK will deliver another 5 million vaccine doses before the July 19 date.