UK health secretary: Prime minister Johnson is 'definitely on the mend'

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, gives assurances about prime minister Boris Johnson's condition

Hancock also adds that they expect to hit 100,000 coronavirus tests per day next week, while reaffirming that the government will not allow for changes to be made to lockdown that may be unsafe despite the current economic pressures.
