UK health secretary: Prime minister Johnson is 'definitely on the mend'

Technical Analysis
USD/JPY continues its rangebound trading on the week
Euro extends decline on the day as European leaders disappoint once again
AUD/USD falls back towards key near-term levels as topside break meets a setback
Dollar gains to kick off the session
The Australian dollar is being rewarded for domestic virus containment
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Japan's Aso: No BOJ decision made on unlimited bond buying yet
China injects funds - PBOC TMLF operation
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0803 (vs. yesterday at 7.0887)
PBOC expected to inject funds today through a targeted MLF
Mexico central bank comments - drop in commodity prices has reduced EM room for manoeuvre