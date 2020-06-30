UK health secretary says local lockdown in Leicester will be enforced by police in some cases

We will bring forward a legal change to enforce local lockdown in Leicester

Recommends people in Leicester to stay at home when they can

Recommends against all but essential travel to and from the city

As the UK government seeks to ease lockdown restrictions and reopen the economy, a localised outbreak in Leicester is proving to be a bit of a thorn in the side for now.





The main concern at the moment is that other hotspots may pop up in the coming days/weeks and that will only increase scrutiny on Boris Johnson and the government with regards to their handling of the epidemic.