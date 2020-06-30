UK health secretary says local lockdown in Leicester will be enforced by police in some cases
Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock
- We will bring forward a legal change to enforce local lockdown in Leicester
- Recommends people in Leicester to stay at home when they can
- Recommends against all but essential travel to and from the city
As the UK government seeks to ease lockdown restrictions and reopen the economy, a localised outbreak in Leicester is proving to be a bit of a thorn in the side for now.
The main concern at the moment is that other hotspots may pop up in the coming days/weeks and that will only increase scrutiny on Boris Johnson and the government with regards to their handling of the epidemic.