UK health secretary says local lockdown in Leicester will be enforced by police in some cases

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

  • We will bring forward a legal change to enforce local lockdown in Leicester
  • Recommends people in Leicester to stay at home when they can
  • Recommends against all but essential travel to and from the city
As the UK government seeks to ease lockdown restrictions and reopen the economy, a localised outbreak in Leicester is proving to be a bit of a thorn in the side for now.

The main concern at the moment is that other hotspots may pop up in the coming days/weeks and that will only increase scrutiny on Boris Johnson and the government with regards to their handling of the epidemic.

