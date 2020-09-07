UK health secretary: We have not lost control of the coronavirus crisis

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

Rise in cases is largely among younger people

It reinforces the point that people must follow social distancing rules

Working to try to find a way to allow for quarantine to be reduced

Need to find a way to make testing work and be safe while allowing travel

This comes on the back of the UK reporting nearly 3,000 new virus cases on Sunday - the most since 23 May. We'll see how the virus situation develops in the coming days/weeks, so keep an eye on this as the health crisis may stir up debate for more fiscal support considering that the government's furlough program is set to end soon next month.



