UK health secretary: We have not lost control of the coronavirus crisis

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

  • Rise in cases is largely among younger people
  • It reinforces the point that people must follow social distancing rules
  • Working to try to find a way to allow for quarantine to be reduced
  • Need to find a way to make testing work and be safe while allowing travel
This comes on the back of the UK reporting nearly 3,000 new virus cases on Sunday - the most since 23 May. We'll see how the virus situation develops in the coming days/weeks, so keep an eye on this as the health crisis may stir up debate for more fiscal support considering that the government's furlough program is set to end soon next month.

