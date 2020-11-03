UK health services told to be on standby for potential coronavirus vaccine rollout in December

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sky News has the report 

  • NHS is being told to prepare for a possible vaccine rollout as early as December
  • GPs are being put on standby to start vaccinating over-85s and frontline health workers from the beginning of next month
  • The two frontrunners are potential vaccines from German firm BioNtech and US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, and the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.
Good news if true. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose