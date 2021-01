UK nearing grim milestone





With 66m people in the UK, we could soon be seeing one-in-1000 people being diagnosed with the virus each day.





Today's record tally of 60,916 cases surpasses yesterday's record of 58,784.





What especially worries me is that the weekly pattern in the UK is strong and the Mon-Wed period is generally the softest with spikes Thurs-Sat. The holidays could somehow have skewed that but I don't see a good reason why.