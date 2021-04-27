UK holidaymakers allowed back into Spain from June
Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdes Verelst says that by June "we will have a digital vaccination certificate in place and we will be able to reopen our borders."
- Spain pushing for the UK's proposed digital pass to be "mutually recognised"
- Spain will begin a trial of accepting digital passes for its own nationals at Spanish airports next month with the aim of preparing for UK holidaymakers arriving in June
