UK house price data - collapse in listings
UK property website Rightmove said it was unable to provide meaningful house price data due to a collapse in the number of new homes being listed for sale.
- Rightmove typically advertises more than 90% of houses for sale
- said there had been an "abrupt turnaround" from the best start to a year since 2016 to new sales now being almost impossible
- "You do not have a functioning market when buyers can't buy and sellers can't sell, and so the focus needs to be on what is required to help the market recover once the lockdown can safely be eased"
Rightmove had scheduled a release of April house price data.