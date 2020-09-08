UK housing secretary: If EU is not flexible, we will leave with Australia-style deal

Comments by UK housing secretary, Robert Jenrick

  • But we want a Canada-style agreement and that is possible
The posturing continues as trade talks are set to begin today. In case you missed it, here is the schedule for Brexit negotiations this week.

