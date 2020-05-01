UK housing secretary says could consider regional changes to lockdown measures

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK housing secretary, Robert Jenrick

There's no actual playbook for how to go about handling the coronavirus situation but when one country does something effectively, it tends to capture public attention and governments elsewhere will have to consider such measures as well. As much as it is a health crisis, this is also arguably the biggest political challenge for all incumbent governments across the globe.
