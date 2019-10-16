UK inflation data due today - preview

September inflation data due from the UK on Wednesday #d16 October 2019

at 0830GNT





Societe Generale, in brief:

Higher core inflation to drive up headline

labour market pressures are clearly manifesting themselves in steadily rising earnings growth, points to a bounce in services inflation … especially as productivity growth is currently non-existent

The path of the other component of core inflation, non-energy industrial goods, has been driven by the exchange rate. … the downward pressure from this source has now run its course and, in the coming months, goods inflation should steadily rise, starting with the September data

result should be that core inflation rises

However, each of the non-core components ... is likely to contribute a downward effect on inflation. The net effect should be an increase in headline inflation from 1.7% to 1.9%.



---

If so this should be a positive input for GBP, although most focus will be on Brexit developments of course.











