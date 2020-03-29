UK - Intensive care for coronavirus limited to those “reasonably certain” to survive

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK Telegraph on a statement from a major NHS London trust has conceded

  • A department head at Imperial College Healthcare
  • Intensive care for coronavirus patients is now being limited to those "reasonably certain" to survive
  • because so many serious cases require a fortnight on the machines
Tele is gated, but if you can access, link 

This dreadful development comes as not surprise. 'Triage' conditions have been in place across Europe, China and elsewhere. 

