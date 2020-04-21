UK is "throwing everything" at developing a coronavirus vaccine - human trials begin Thursday

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke in a briefing earlier:

government is "throwing everything" at developing a coronavirus vaccine

human trials for a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, would begin on Thursday

Sounds promising? He may be overpromising as his later comments were a little more restrained:

told the briefing that "the best way to defeat coronavirus" was through a vaccine

The process was "trial and error", he said, but the UK was at the "front of the global effort" and had invested more money than any other country.









