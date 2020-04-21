UK is "throwing everything" at developing a coronavirus vaccine - human trials begin Thursday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke in a briefing earlier:

  • government is "throwing everything" at developing a coronavirus vaccine
  • human trials for a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, would begin on Thursday
Sounds promising? He may be overpromising as his later comments were a little more restrained:
  • told the briefing that "the best way to defeat coronavirus" was through a vaccine
  • The process was "trial and error", he said, but the UK was at the "front of the global effort" and had invested more money than any other country.
See here for global coronavirus case data
