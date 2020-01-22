Latest data released by CBI - 22 January 2020





Prior -28

Trends selling prices 2 vs 5 expected

Prior 6

Factory orders balance rises a little but the post-election effects are hardly noticeable for the time being. The bright spot in the report though is that business optimism is seen shooting up from -44 to +23, no doubt driven by the election results.





If that in turn feeds into business and investment sentiment, it should at least give the UK economy some reprieve as Brexit uncertainty is seen waning a little for now.





The pound has moved to session highs now after the release with cable up to 1.3073.





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





