UK January mortgage approvals 70.9k vs 68.0k expected
Latest data released by the BOE - 2 March 2020
- Prior 67.2k
- Net consumer credit £1.2 billion vs £1.0 billion expected
- Prior £1.2 billion
Consumer credit growth remains steady at +6.1% y/y and that still indicates that the economy isn't running too hot even post-election. This should keep pressure on the pound as the BOE looks to cut rates amid virus concerns with post-Brexit talks looming as well.
Cable is keeping lower at 1.2765 currently, just off lows of 1.2756 on the day.