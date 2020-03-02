UK January mortgage approvals 70.9k vs 68.0k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 2 March 2020





Prior 67.2k

Net consumer credit £1.2 billion vs £1.0 billion expected

Prior £1.2 billion

Consumer credit growth remains steady at +6.1% y/y and that still indicates that the economy isn't running too hot even post-election. This should keep pressure on the pound as the BOE looks to cut rates amid virus concerns with post-Brexit talks looming as well.





Cable is keeping lower at 1.2765 currently, just off lows of 1.2756 on the day.



