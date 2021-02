Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 2 February 2021

Prior +0.8%; revised to +0.9%

House prices +6.4% vs +6.9% y/y expected

Prior +7.3%









The data is released a little earlier than scheduled and reflects a first monthly decline in house prices since June last year. That said, it is seen as a bit of moderation as UK housing market conditions keep more robust in general for the time being.