UK January public sector net borrowing -£10.5 billion vs -£12.0 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 21 February 2020


  • Prior £4.0 billion; revised to £3.5 billion
  • PSNB (ex banks) -£9.8 billion vs -£11.4 billion expected
  • Prior £4.8 billion; revised to £4.2 billion
  • PSNCR -£18.8 billion
  • Prior £16.6 billion; revised to £16.8 billion
This is the final snapshot before the 11 March budget and it shows that the fiscal deficit is rising more slowly than expected. This adds to a bit of good news for Johnson as he prepares to announce his set of fiscal stimulus measures next month.

