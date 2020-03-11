UK January visible trade balance -£3.7 billion vs -£7.0 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 11 March 2020


  • Prior +£0.8 billion; revised to -£1.4 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance £2.2 billion vs -£2.0 billion expected
  • Prior £6.7 billion; revised to £4.3 billion
ForexLive
The trade deficit widens to start the year with exports falling by 5.6% on the month while imports rose by 0.7% on the month. The December surplus was also revised to a deficit but again this relates to pre-virus economic data, not something the market is focused on.

