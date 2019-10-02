UK Johnson speaking at Tory conference : Coming out of the EU Oct 31

Coming out of EU on Oct 31, come what may

Parliament refuses to deliver Brexit, do anything constructive or have an election

we will work for a deal with our EU friends

things have not been made easier by the 'surrender Bill' (Benn act)

Johnson saya a second referendum on the EU? Can you imagine another three years of this?

People are starting to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply won't deliver Brexit

If they turn out to be right it will have grave consequences for trust in democracy

We will respect the peace process ad Good Friday agreement

we will compromise and allow the UK - whole and entire - to withdraw from the EU, with control of our own trade policy from the start

let us be in no doubt that the alternative is a 'no-deal'

Not an outcome we 'seek' , but one for which we are ready

delivering Brexit will address those that feel ignored and left behind.

