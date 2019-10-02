UK Johnson speaking at Tory conference : Coming out of the EU Oct 31
- Coming out of EU on Oct 31, come what may
- Parliament refuses to deliver Brexit, do anything constructive or have an election
- we will work for a deal with our EU friends
- things have not been made easier by the 'surrender Bill' (Benn act)
- Johnson saya a second referendum on the EU? Can you imagine another three years of this?
- People are starting to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply won't deliver Brexit
- If they turn out to be right it will have grave consequences for trust in democracy
- We will respect the peace process ad Good Friday agreement
- we will compromise and allow the UK - whole and entire - to withdraw from the EU, with control of our own trade policy from the start
- let us be in no doubt that the alternative is a 'no-deal'
- Not an outcome we 'seek' , but one for which we are ready
- delivering Brexit will address those that feel ignored and left behind.
- Johnson's mother voted to leave! (hope BJ's mum is ok with Boris saying that ;-))
GBPUSD pretty unfazed by this, nothing new - all comes down to Europe's response now