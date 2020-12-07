UK Johnson spokesman: We are clearly and final stage is now. Negotiations will not continue in 2021
UK PM Johnson spokesman speaks on Brexit
UK PM Johnson spokesman says:
- negotiating team continues to work hard to reach a free-trade agreement
- time is in a very short supply, but Britain prepared to negotiate for as long as we have time available if we think a deal is possible
- we are clearly in the final stages now
- UK been clear of our negotiation principles and any agreement must respected them
- call later today with Von Der Leyen will take stock
- we will not extend transition period, there will be no negotiations in 2021
- significant differences remain, fisheries is 1 of them
- PM clear if Britain needs to leave and Australia style terms, Britain will prosper
- government is working with industries to prepare for the end of the transition period whether or not the UK gets and final trade agreement