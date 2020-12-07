UK Johnson spokesman: We are clearly and final stage is now. Negotiations will not continue in 2021

UK PM Johnson spokesman speaks on Brexit

UK PM Johnson spokesman says:
  • negotiating team continues to work hard to reach a free-trade agreement
  • time is in a very short supply, but Britain prepared to negotiate for as long as we have time available if we think a deal is possible
  • we are clearly in the final stages now
  • UK been clear of our negotiation principles and any agreement must respected them
  • call later today with  Von Der Leyen will take stock
  • we will not extend transition period, there will be no negotiations in 2021
  • significant differences remain, fisheries is 1 of them
  • PM clear if Britain needs to leave and Australia style terms, Britain will prosper
  • government is working with industries to prepare for the end of the transition period whether or not the UK gets and final trade agreement

