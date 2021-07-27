UK July CBI retailing reported sales 23 vs 25 prior

Latest data released by CBI - 27 July 2021





Prior 25

Of note, the retail sales expectations balance was 29 for the month ahead in August as opposed to 46 as seen in July previously. CBI notes that stock levels to expected sales reached another record low this month and is expected to remain low in August.





The details highlight that UK retail sales dipped slightly in July after the strongest sales growth in almost three years in June. CBI comments that:





"While demand may be more stable, operational issues worsen. Relative stock levels are at a record low and expected to fall further still, while the number one worry for many firms at the minute is labour shortages throughout the supply chain as staff self-isolate."



