Latest data released by CBI - 23 July 2020





Prior -58

Trends selling prices +4

Prior -10

The headline reading sees some improvement as factory orders balance recover off the lows amid the fallout from the virus crisis. But overall conditions remain highly subdued, although the quarterly business optimism index rebounded to -1 from -87 in April.





On the latter, that's the highest level since January but it belies the fact that it will take some time before factory output returns back to pre-virus levels.



The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.



